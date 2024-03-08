GH¢295,000 Storm Drain For Nzema East

The MCE, Eric Essien, performing the sod cutting ceremony

The Nzema East Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has cut the sod for the construction of a storm drain at ‘Borlaso’ in the municipality ahead of the rainy season to prevent flooding.

According to the assembly, the estimated cost of the project is GH¢295,000 and has been awarded to Patart Construction ventures and will be completed within three months.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Eric Essien who performed the sod cutting ceremony attributed the intermittent flooding in the area partly to inadequate drainage systems and chocked gutters.

He was therefore hopeful that the assembly’s intervention would significantly reduce the impact of flooding in the municipality, particularly, in the Borlaso community.

“We are making all efforts as an assembly to ensure that our municipality is ready to receive any impending rain and to also not cause too much havoc,” he added.

He said there were instances where contractors were awarded projects to execute but handed them over to foremen who sometimes sell the items meant for the construction.

“I will plead with the residents to also help monitor the work of the contractor so that the project can be completed on scheduled,” he added.

He said the assembly was very determined to make the area safe for residents and visitors adding, “I am certain that with the initiative taken, the flood prone areas in the municipality would not be flooded again”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim