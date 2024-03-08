‘Stop Political Vigilantism’

Simon Osei-Mensah inspecting a guard of honour during the parade

THE ASHANTI Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has stated that there should be no place for political vigilantism, as the December 7, 2024 election approaches.

He said political vigilantism, which usually pops up in the country during election years, has the potential to disturb the peace being enjoyed in the country.

“Political vigilantism should be relegated to the background as it’s a threat to peace. All stakeholders should promote peace ahead of the election,” he indicated.

He was addressing participants of the Ashanti Regional’s version of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Parade at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi yesterday. It was themed, ‘Our Democracy, Our Pride.’

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Ghana has earned for itself a good name and respect across the globe, due to the country’s democratic practice and peace.

In this regard, he entreated the citizenry and other bodies to come together and play collective roles to help make the impending elections fair and peaceful.

Ghanaians, the minister pointed out, are one people with a common destiny, therefore they should not allow politics or any other consideration to divide them.

Sounding optimistic, he said the country, since 1992, has successfully organised peaceful and incident-free polls, so he was hopeful that the December 7 polls would follow the same trend.

“Our democracy has grown. Over the years, we have organised free and fair polls; there has been peaceful transition of power, and we have lived peacefully as one people.

“Ghana is among the few countries in West Africa that has not been thrown into a state of anarchy. Ghana is named a beacon of hope in the world due to our peace and democracy.

“Protecting the peace in our country is a shared responsibility, and I’m urging all-and-sundry to commit themselves to helping to deepen our peace,” he stated.

The Regional Minister also saluted Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and all others who played important roles to secure freedom for the country 67 years ago.

Simon Osei-Mensah also admonished the youth, who are the future leaders, to embrace discipline, commitment and hard work, so that they could properly steer the affairs of the state in the future.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, he said, has introduced several programmes, including TVET, to properly train and develop the youth to become responsible and influential people in future.

The Ashanti Regional Minister also charged teachers and all those who play roles in the upbringing of the youth, to train them properly to become patriotic and useful citizens in future.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi