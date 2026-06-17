Ghana, Canada Deepen Investment Ties

Ghana and Canada are set to deepen economic cooperation as investors, business leaders, policymakers, and development partner gather in Toronto for the 2026 Ghana-Canada Investment Forum.

The event which took place yesterday at the Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre (Frontenac Ballroom) in Toronto, Ontario, served as a platform to explore strategic investment opportunities, foster partnerships, and advance initiatives that support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda while strengthening commercial ties between both countries.

The forum was organised by the GHFA Global Investment Forum Initiative in collaboration with Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communications agency with Kwakaf International a Toronto based business events agency.

The Forum spotlighted Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), providing participants with insights into the policy’s objectives and the opportunities it presents for industrialization, export expansion, trade competitiveness, job creation, and productivity growth.

Discussions also examined how Canadian businesses and investors can partner with Ghanaian enterprises and institutions to contribute to and benefit from the country’s economic transformation agenda.

In collaboration with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat and the Ghana Tourism Authority, the event will bring together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and development partners to explore investment opportunities that support Ghana’s Reset Agenda and deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and Canada.

A key feature of the forum was the Deal Room Session facilitated by ThirdWay Capital, a Canadian impact-focused investment firm and venture holding company that invests in growth-ready small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sub-Saharan Africa and The Asili Initiative, a Canadian nonprofit organisation focused on strengthening economic relations between Canada and African countries.

The session will connected high-level delegates, investors, and business leaders from both Ghana and Canada, showcasing Ghana’s compelling investment opportunities, strengthening bilateral business relationships, and catalyzing strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the Lead Sponsor of the event, continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving economic growth, entrepreneurship, and facilitating investments that contribute to Ghana’s long-term development and competitiveness. Other partners include the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Third Way Capital.

Hosted during the FIFA World Cup period, the forum is uniquely positioned to leverage the presence of a diverse international audience, creating a unique platform for investors, business leaders, and policymakers to connect, explore mutually beneficial opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships that strengthen trade and economic collaboration between Ghana and Canada.

Founder and Chief Executive officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said “There are tremendous opportunities to build on the historic ties between Ghana and Canada. We are excited to be joining forces with Kwakaf International and the various national agencies for this event. Occurring on the sidelines of the first World Cup match of the Black Stars, we look forward to multiple successes of team Ghana in Canada in this month of June.”

A Business Desk Report