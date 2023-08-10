Ghana Face Mexico In US

The Black Stars of Ghana will engage Mexico in a friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on October 14, 2023.

The venue was confirmed on August 8, as the four-time African champions play the North Americans as part of preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will also play the United States in a friendly in America in the same month.

“The Ghana Football Association, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) wish to announce that Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium has been selected as host of the October 14 MexTour International friendly match, between 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico and African powerhouse Ghana,” stated the FA on their official website.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic in their final AFCON 2023 qualifier in September before the two international friendlies in October.