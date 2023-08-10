Herman Abban Foundation Supports Wheelchair Tennis

Some of the donated jerseys

Herman Abban Foundation has donated sets of branded jerseys to the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis team.

The presentation was done by Herman Abban and received by the head coach of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, Yahya Macculey, at the Accra Stadium Media Centre.

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Team is preparing to compete in this year’s Paralympic Games, which will be hosted in Ghana.

Speaking to the players, Herman said, “Growing up, and having been told that, the more you make sure other people are okay, God is going to make sure you are also okay. You can bear witness to the fact that we are in a country where the least financed sports are not properly managed.

“We just won the Davis Cup, and we have promoted Ghana to Group III. We go around thanking people and receiving souvenirs from benevolent people. I thought it wise to give mine to the physically challenged.”

He added, “I want to thank you guys, for not letting your disabilities push you down. My foundation will keep supporting Ghana’s wheelchair tennis.”

He stated that the donation of jerseys was to motivate the players and give them hope that they are noticed, and that they should do their best.

“I want to thank Robert Kocisnki for his continuous support to Herman Abban Foundation,” he stated.

Coach Yahya Macculey, on behalf of the team, expressed their sincerest gratitude for the gesture.

