Armwrestling Federation Wishes BECE, WASSCE Candidates Well

Charles Osei Asibey

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has sent a goodwill message to the final-year students of junior and senior high schools writing their examination this month.

An advocate for EduSports, Sportsprenuer and President of the Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement, commended the candidates for how far they have come in their academics and urged them to keep fighting till their last paper.

He explained that his federation was in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop and nurture young talents in armwrestling, hence the need to extend best wishes to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates.

“Through our partnership with the GES, we have had JHS and SHS students represent Ghana at national and international levels through our kids’ armwrestling project being funded by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited.

“We, as a federation, are excited about the achievements of the students and we can only wish them well and urge them not to end their academic profile here but push to the next level while combining their sporting talents,” the statement said.

Junior High School final-year students are sitting for the BECE which started on Monday, August 7, 2023 and will end on Friday, August 11, 2023, while final-year students from Senior High Schools begun the WASSCE from July 31, 2023 and will end on September 26, 2023.

From The Sports Desk