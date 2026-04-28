Ghana Joins Regional Push To Strengthen Women’s Football

Team Ghana

Ghana has joined several West African nations in Abuja, Nigeria, for the ongoing CAF/WAFU B Women’s Football Administrators Workshop, a key initiative aimed at advancing leadership and development within the women’s game across the region.

The three-day workshop, which began on April 26 and will run until April 28, 2026, has brought together female football administrators from countries within the WAFU Zone B.

The gathering serves as a platform for in-depth discussions on leadership, challenges facing various football associations, and strategic directions to accelerate the growth of women’s football.

The programme focuses on strengthening the role of women in football governance while supporting member associations in building more effective and sustainable structures.

Representing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are Hannah Ofosua Asare of the National Teams Department and Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, Head of Women’s Football Development. Their presence highlights Ghana’s ongoing commitment to enhancing administrative capacity and promoting the development of women’s football both locally and across the sub-region.

Organisers expect the workshop to generate practical insights and actionable strategies that will contribute to shaping the future of women’s football in the WAFU-B zone and beyond, reinforcing efforts to elevate the sport on the African continent.