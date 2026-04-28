Xavi Simons Misses World Cup With ACL Injury

Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur player, Xavi Simons, says he is “heartbroken” after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that has ended his season with the club and ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 23-year-old midfielder was stretchered off during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after a collision with Hugo Bueno. Although he briefly got back on his feet, he was unable to continue.

Tottenham later confirmed Simons had ruptured the ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery before beginning rehabilitation. Recovery from such injuries typically takes six to nine months.

Reacting on social media, Simons wrote: “My season has come to an abrupt end… honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense.” He added that missing the World Cup is particularly painful but vowed to return stronger.

The injury is a major setback for Spurs, who remain in a relegation battle in the Premier League, sitting two points from safety with four games remaining.

Simons, who joined from RB Leipzig last summer, has made 28 league appearances, scoring twice and providing five assists. He now joins an extensive injury list as Tottenham push to avoid relegation.