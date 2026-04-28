Sharaf Mahama Boosts Black Starlets’ Morale

Sharaf Mahama (middle) with the team

Sharaf Mahama, son of John Dramani Mahama, has paid a morale-boosting visit to the Black Starlets during their friendly encounter with True Life FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The visit comes as the national U-17 side intensifies preparations for the upcoming U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. Sharaf, who previously played for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), spent time engaging with both players and the technical team, offering words of encouragement.

Addressing the squad, he urged the young talents to remain focused and disciplined as they gear up for the continental showpiece. He challenged them to represent Ghana with pride and secure qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Sharaf also reminded the team of their impressive journey during the WAFU tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, where they overcame the odds to earn a place at the AFCON. He encouraged them to build on that resilience as they prepare for the next stage.

The visit also marked a reunion with head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who previously coached Sharaf during his time at WAFA. The interaction added a personal touch to the engagement, highlighting a shared football history.

The Black Starlets continue their series of preparatory matches as they fine-tune their squad, with growing confidence and momentum ahead of the tournament, where they aim to make a strong impact and secure a spot on the global stage.

By Wletsu Ransford