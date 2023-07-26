‘Ghana Party In The Park’ Set For August 12

Samini

The most exciting Ghanaian festival in the diaspora dubbed “Ghana Party In The Park” (GPITP), has been scheduled for Saturday, August 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

This follows the cancelation of the initial date, due to unfavourable weather conditions forecasted by the Met Office in UK.

Nonetheless, the organisers of the event posted on their Instagram page saying that, “We are back on August 12, a day filled with culture, music, food, dance and much more.”

The post said, “Tickets are available to purchase at www.GPITP.com. Children under the age of 11 are free to enter and must be accompanied by an adult. Gates open at 1200 hours and close at 2000 hours, last entry into the event is 1800 hours for everybody. No refund will be given and no re-entry on the day.”

The post advised customers not to purchase tickets based on headliner artistes because the event is not an artiste headliner event.

GPITP Festival is an exciting family fun day event that celebrates Ghanaian culture and brings people of all ages and genders together.

It offers a glimpse into the traditions, attributes, and lifestyle of Ghana, while inspiring a sense of community and togetherness.

-GNA