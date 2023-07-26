Cecilia Dapaah’s Missing Cash Belongs To Her Late Relatives, Husband – Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere

The stolen money found in Cecilia Dapaah’s home allegedly belongs to her late mother, brother, and husband, according to claims made by Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.

Mr. Adom-Otchere stated that he had seen the charge sheets of the individuals who own the money and that only $200,000 out of the millions of dollars, cedis, and Euros found in Dapaah’s home belonged to her.

He mentioned that a wooden box with a padlock on it contained $800,000, which he claimed belonged to Dapaah’s late brother.

According to Mr. Adom-Otchere, the $1 million dollars which he says belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her late brother, “200,000 belonging to Cecilia Dapaah in a box was tampered with, 300,000 Euros in a bag belonging to Cecilia Dapaah’s husband, he says it is for me for my work also in a bag in a room was tampered with. Jewellery in a bag was also tampered with. ”

“The big one $800,000 in a wooden box with a padlock on it, it’s for her brother who died unfortunately at age 60. The alarm came when the padlock on the wooden box was seen to have been broken”

“I will show you the brother’s profile and you would see what he does and you can judge if he can have $800,000 or not. People in Kumasi know him very very well, Paul said during his Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV.

He added “Cecilia Dapaah’s husband has designed several buildings, does he not deserve to have 300,000 Euros? Those who know Cecilia Dapaah know she had two funerals close to each in a short period.

Otchere believes that nothing illegal had happened as each box of cash had been mentioned in the charge sheets and accounted for.

Two house-helps of the Dapaah’s are currently facing charges in relation to the alleged theft, which is under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

By Vincent Kubi