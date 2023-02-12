Ghana Post Shows Love Through Heavy Discounts

The nation’s designated postal service operator, Ghana Post, is offering lovers the opportunity to share love in a special dubbed Val’s On Wheels.

The Ghana Post ‘Val’s on Wheels’ Promo, instituted last year, enables shoppers, families, and loved ones to express their love. Individuals and vendors contact a dedicated number and request pickup through customer service operatives.

In a social media post, Ghana Post promises Ghanaians to deliver love wherever they send them with heavily discounted rates.

The charges for delivery within campus is GHS 10 cedis, vendors GHS 25, Accra GHS30 and GHS 20 for Kumasi

Last year, the Val’s on Wheel Promo enabled many Ghanaians to send gifts of love to partners, family, and friends.

According to the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, Ghana Post is aware of the current economic challenges worldwide, and therefore, Ghana Post, through the Vals on Wheels promo, is being sensitive to the plight of Ghanaians hence the heavily discounted fees

It’s been about 13 months since the President appointed the former Musiga President, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, as the Managing Director of Ghana Post.

The Obour-led administration has since been engulfed with strategic plans to grow Ghana Post and reposition it as a critical driver of inclusive socio-economic development in Ghana and the world.