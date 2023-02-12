Bawumia Has Nothing To Do With Keck Osei Issue- Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako

Office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected attempt to link it with alleged corruption allegations against James Keck Osei, a Public Servant in his office which is under investigations by the Office of the Speical Prosecutor (OSP).

According to the office, the issue is a personal matter which has no connection to the Vice President or his office in anyway.

Dr. Gideon Boako, personal Assistant of the Vice President clarified on social media that “The Vice President’s Office has taken notice of a communique issued by the Office Of The Special Prosecutor in which some public and civil servants have been arraigned before the Court for various alleged offenses. One such officer, Mr. James Keck Osei is an administrator at the Civil Service Department at the office of the Vice President

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Keck Osei is a civil servant with many years of working experience at the Jubilee House dating back to periods before this government came into force.

“It is important to note that THE FACTS AS DISCLOSED BY THE CHARGE SHEET suggest it is a personal matter, unconnected to the office or his role in the office.”

Mr. Keck Osei and 3 others have been charged by the Office of the Speical Prosecutor for failing to declare their sources of income.

Details

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested and charged four public servants for failing to declare their sources of income.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, February 10, 2023, the OSP said that the public servants charged included James Keck Osei, an administrator at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Issah Seidu, a staff at the National Insurance Commission; John Abban and Peter Archibold, who are both senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“Four persons, three public servants and one civil servant have been arrested and charged by OSP for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

“Mr. Siedu works with National Insurance Commission, James works with Office of the Vice President as an administrator and John and Peter are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority,” parts of the tweets read.

The OSP indicated that the public servants are being prosecuted as part of its lifestyle audit initiative.

It added that the accused persons will be put before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra, on Monday, February 13, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi