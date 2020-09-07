Ghana Records 92 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 92 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the total number to 44,869.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 43,801 with no new deaths being recorded from the previous 283.

According to the latest GHS case management update active cases now stand at 785.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 22,415 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,889 cases and the Western Region with 2,959 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,320 cases, Central Region, 1,87 cases, Bono East Region, 777 cases and the Volta Region, 667 cases.

The Western North Region has 619 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases , and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 237 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri