NHIA Pays Service Providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid claims submitted by various accredited healthcare providers after successfully going through the vetting process.

The NHIA in a release issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate said the Authority has paid over GH¢915 million from January to August 2020 for claims submitted.

“In the order of payments, a total of 4292 service providers comprising 2,993 public health facilities, 1,038 private health facilities, 228 mission health facilities and 33 quasi-government health facilities have been paid,” the release said.

It further noted that the public health facilities received GH¢491,386,957.09 representing 57.3 per cent while the private service providers have been paid GH¢ 254,873,282.36 pegged at 28.7 per cent.

Also, mission health facilities received GH¢151,747,098.00 representing 16.6 per cent and Quasi-government service providers have been paid GH¢17,705.908.36 pegged at 1,9 per cent.

“NHIS Service Providers who have any enquires regarding their claims submitted should email their concerns to claimspayment@nhia.gov.gh for swift redress. All claims must be submitted on time to enable the NHIA to provide a quicker payment turn-around time,” the statement added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri