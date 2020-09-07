What's New

NHIA Pays Service Providers

September 7, 2020

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid claims submitted by various accredited healthcare providers after successfully going through the vetting process.

The NHIA in a release issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate said the Authority has paid over GH¢915 million from January to August 2020 for claims submitted.

“In the order of payments, a total of 4292 service providers comprising 2,993 public health facilities, 1,038 private health facilities, 228 mission health facilities and 33 quasi-government health facilities have been paid,” the release said.

It further noted that the public health facilities received GH¢491,386,957.09 representing 57.3 per cent while the private service providers have been paid GH¢ 254,873,282.36 pegged at 28.7 per cent.

Also, mission health facilities received GH¢151,747,098.00 representing 16.6 per cent and Quasi-government service providers have been paid GH¢17,705.908.36 pegged at 1,9 per cent.

“NHIS Service Providers who have any enquires regarding their claims submitted should email their concerns to claimspayment@nhia.gov.gh for swift redress. All claims must be submitted on time to enable the NHIA to provide a quicker payment turn-around time,” the statement added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

