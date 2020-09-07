6 Covid-19 Cases Record At KIA – Minister

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has indicated that some six positive covid-19 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He says the cases were recorded following the reopening of KIA on September 1, 2020.

Speaking to the media, he stated that the first case was recorded on Friday, with two others on Saturday and the other three on Sunday.

He says the passengers carrying the virus had reported with a negative PCR test from their countries of origin.

Dr. Okoe Boye said the cases were detected because of the $150 Covid-19 test government insisted on for travellers.

“All our troubles in Ghana started with just about four or five cases. So, really those who are talking about $150, if we had gone for a compromised technology and those with negative PCR tests had slipped in, all we need is one gentleman who is positive with a viral load, that is huge,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue