Ghana Teams Set For CAF African Schools Football Championship

GHANA’S BOYS’ and girls’ teams are wrapping up final preparations at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram ahead of the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, which kicks off today at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The prestigious under-15 tournament will see Ghana face strong opposition. In the girls’ category, Ghana has been drawn in Group A against Morocco, Benin and Malawi. Group B is made up of South Africa, Uganda, Dr. Congo and The Gambia.

The Boys category sees host nation Ghana drawn in group A with Uganda, South Africa and Algeria. Group B is made up of Tanzania, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Dr. Congo

Now in its third edition, the CAF African Schools Football Championship is Africa’s leading youth sports event, promoting football development and youth empowerment across the continent. The tournament runs from April 23 to April 26, with all matches set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

By Wletsu Ransford