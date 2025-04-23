Tsukuba University, KNUST Delegation Visit Tepa Nursing College

A member of the delegation paying homage to the Tepa Omanhene

A delegation from the Tsukuba University, Japan, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Nursing has visited the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College (TNMTC), as part of efforts to enhance an upcoming exchange program for students and tutors.

The visit aimed at assessing the institution’s infrastructure and solidifying international academic collaboration.

The delegation, led by the Principal of TNMTC, Dr. Albert Opoku, included three professors from Tsukuba University and three from KNUST School of Nursing. The team toured various facilities, including the library, computer laboratory, and lecture halls, to evaluate their suitability for hosting international students under the exchange program.

Dr. Opoku emphasised that the exchange program will provide students and faculty of Tepa Nursing College with opportunities to study and gain practical experience at Tsukuba University in Japan, while also welcoming Japanese students to Ghana for cultural and academic exchange.

“This initiative will open doors for our students and tutors to gain international exposure, learn new nursing practices, and experience diverse healthcare systems,” he stated.

Visit to Tepa Manhene’s Palace

As part of the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Tepa, Dr. Professor Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem, to formally introduce the exchange program to the traditional leadership.

Welcoming the team, the Omanhene of Tepa expressed his appreciation for the collaboration and encouraged the professors from Japan to consider making Tepa a centre for further academic engagements.

“This partnership strengthens our educational landscape. I encourage Tsukuba University to establish a presence here in Tepa to further deepen this relationship and benefit more students,” he said.

He also commended Dr. Opoku and the leadership of TNMTC for initiating such a strategic partnership that will enhance the quality of education and training in the region.

Encouragement for Students

Dr. Opoku took the opportunity to advise students to take their studies seriously, as only the most brilliant and hardworking students will be selected for the exchange program.

“This is a lifetime opportunity. If you want to be part of the exchange program, you must excel academically. We will carefully select students who are dedicated and ready to represent the College in Japan,” he stated.

A New Chapter in Ghana-Japan Collaboration

The visit marks a significant step in Ghana-Japan academic collaboration, fostering global learning opportunities for students and faculty. With strong backing from KNUST, Tsukuba University, and the Tepa Traditional Council, this exchange program is expected to enhance nursing education and provide students with valuable international exposure.

FROM David Afum, Tepa