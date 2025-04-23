Cardinal Turkson Fit To Be Next Pope – Palmer-Buckle

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has declared that Ghana’s own Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson possesses the ideal combination of age, wisdom, and experience to become the next Pope.

According to him, Cardinal Turkson is not only of the right age, but also carries a wealth of spiritual and administrative experience that few can rival on the global stage.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 yesterday, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle praised Cardinal Turkson’s international stature, deep theological grounding, and steadfast commitment to justice and environmental stewardship.

His remarks have reignited hopes across Africa—and particularly among Ghanaian Catholics—that the first-ever Black Pope in modern history could emerge from their homeland.

Cardinal Turkson, who currently serves as Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and previously led the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has long been considered papabile—a term used to describe cardinals regarded as potential candidates for the papacy.

“But definitely, our Cardinal is among the worthy contenders. He is of the right age, he has gained enough experience, and if his brother Cardinals discern that he is the right choice, they will rally behind him,” Archbishop Palmer-Buckle stated.

“We will support him with our prayers, and it would indeed be a great honour for Ghana if that were to happen,” he added.

He was, however, quick to emphasise that the final decision lies with the Holy Spirit and the leadership of the Catholic Church.

“Let us leave it to the Holy Spirit to do its work,” he said. “When Pope Benedict passed away, more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world turned to prayer. I am confident we will do the same when the time comes. We will enter into prayer and allow the Lord to reveal who should be the next Pope,” he added.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Born Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was elected to lead the Catholic Church in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis. At 7:35 this morning (local time), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised,” he pointed out.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of the One and Triune God,” Cardinal Farrell added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu