Minister Constitutes Committee To Investigate TTH Patient’s Death

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, addressing journalists at the Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has established a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Bavug Salim, a patient who passed away at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) amid allegations of negligence by the facility’s health workers.

“I am setting up a three-member committee to look into the matter because every life matters,” the minister disclosed.

The committee is expected to conduct its investigation within two weeks and submit a report to determine the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s death.

The Health Minister admitted that the Tamale Teaching Hospital lacks some necessary resources, but urged health workers at the facility to give their best.

He called on the people of the North to support authorities in improving the hospital’s current state to become one of the best hospitals in the country.

Meanwhile, the management of Tamale Teaching Hospital has since denied any claims of negligence by its staff in connection with the patient’s death.

“Management has taken note of reports circulating on social media concerning the unfortunate death of a patient in our Accident and Emergency Ward. These reports include allegations of negligence on the part of the hospital. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and share in their grief during this profoundly difficult time,” it stated.

The management explained that preliminary findings suggest the patient, who had been referred from another facility, required a specialised procedure that was unfortunately not available at TTH.

“At the time of the patient’s arrival, all four of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which serve the entire Northern Ghana, were fully occupied. While we acknowledge and understand the public’s concern, we respectfully urge all stakeholders to remain calm and avoid drawing premature conclusions,” it added.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital reaffirmed its “dedication to delivering quality, compassionate healthcare and remain focused on strengthening emergency and critical care capabilities for the benefit of the region.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale