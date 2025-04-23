Is The Vatican Ready For An African Pope? Ghana’s Turkson Among Leading Contenders

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson

As speculation grows over the successor of Pope Francis following his passing on Monday, April 21, 2025 Ghana’s own Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson is emerging as one of the top contenders to lead the Catholic Church — a development that could mark a historic moment for both the Vatican and Africa.

The next pope, who will become the 267th leader of the global Catholic Church, will shape the direction of more than 1.5 billion Catholics worldwide, including Ghana’s strong and growing Catholic population.

The decision carries immense weight, particularly as the Church grapples with issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, women’s roles, climate change, and its presence in the developing world.

While the conclave — the secretive election process among Cardinals — is famously unpredictable, many eyes are on Cardinal Turkson, who would become the first Black Pope if chosen.

Who is Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson?

Born in Western Ghana and once the Archbishop of Cape Coast, 76-year-old Cardinal Turkson has long been a respected voice within the Vatican. He has held several high-profile roles under Pope Francis, including serving as his peace envoy to South Sudan.

He is widely seen as a bridge between conservative and progressive factions within the Church.

Cardinal Turkson occupies a nuanced position on some of the Church’s most divisive topics. On gay rights, he has argued that while many African countries enforce overly harsh laws, the cultural and traditional views of African societies must be respected.

“We are not in favour of criminalisation,” he once noted, but added that African perspectives should not be dismissed outright.

Though he was a favourite during the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis, his candidacy was marred by controversy when he suggested that homosexuality contributed to the clerical sex abuse scandals. At the time, he claimed that such abuses would not occur in African churches due to strong cultural taboos against same-sex relations.

Still, his firm roots in Ghana, deep theological knowledge, and international diplomacy experience make him a strong candidate in a Church increasingly focused on the Global South.

A Global Church Shifting Away from Europe

For centuries, the Papacy has been dominated by Europeans. But with Catholic populations in decline across much of Europe and growing rapidly in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, many believe it’s time for a pope who reflects the Church’s changing face.

A potential African or Asian pope — such as Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines — would be celebrated as a break from tradition and a symbol of inclusivity. But for many Africans, a Turkson papacy would be a source of immense pride and a recognition of the continent’s increasing importance to global Christianity.

The Road Ahead

Other frontrunners include Italy’s Cardinal Pietro Parolin, seen as a moderate continuity candidate, and Hungary’s Cardinal Peter Erdo, a staunch conservative. The conclave will also consider figures like Malta’s Cardinal Mario Grech and Portugal’s Cardinal Jose Tolentino, each bringing different theological and diplomatic perspectives.

But for Ghanaians — and indeed many across Africa — Cardinal Turkson represents hope for a Church that truly reflects its diverse followers.

As Catholics around the world await the famous white smoke that signals the election of a new pope, Ghana remains prayerful and watchful.

Should Cardinal Turkson be chosen, it would be a defining moment not just for the Vatican, but for Ghana’s place in the history of the Catholic Church.

By Kobina Welsing