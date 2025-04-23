Sharubutu, Muslims Mourn Pope Francis

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim Community in Ghana have expressed condolences to the Catholic Church upon the death of Pope Francis, which sad incident occurred on Monday.

In a release signed by his Personal Assistant, the spiritual leader stated that “the Islamic Community has been thrown into a state of sorrow over the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis on April 21, 2025.

“His Eminence, therefore, extends condolences to the leadership of the Catholic Church in Ghana and the Vatican, as they mourn the Bishop of Rome.”

Continuing, he said “the passing of the Pontiff is a great loss to the global interfaith community, particularly the Abrahamic fraternity. And the world would, forever, remember an icon whose voice helped shape international order in many areas of life: from moral leadership to human rights championship.

“Throughout his papacy, His Eminence observes, Pope Francis stood for the marginalised. It was, therefore, not surprising that on the eve of his departure to eternity, he called for an end to the atrocities in Gaza.”

The revered Mufti further hailed Pope Francis for striking a reasonable balance between orthodoxy in service to God and modernity in service to humanity.

It is the hope of the venerable Imam that the Pontiff’s legacy of love for the environment would continue to inspire confidence in the global fight against climate crisis.

The Chief Imam prayed for a peaceful Papal Conclave that would produce a successor of equal honour.