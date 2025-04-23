CAF Grassroots Festival To Light Up Accra With Football And Legends

Some of the young girls set to participate

As part of the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, a vibrant Grassroots Festival will take place on Friday, April 25, at the SMAC Sports Centre off the Spintex Road in Accra.

The festival will bring together Under-12 boys and girls from the University of Ghana Basic School, SMAC Sports Academy, and Juventus Academy for a fun-filled football experience.

Young participants will interact with African football legends including Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Adwoa Bayor, Clementine Toure, Amanda Dlamini, Robert Kidiaba, and Kareem Haggui.

Designed to inspire and empower, the event will feature training sessions led by newly licensed D coaches, football games, and mentorship moments. A highlight of the day will be a friendly match between CAF Executive Committee members and their counterparts from the GFA Executive Council.

The Grassroots Festival runs from 8:00am to 12:00pm and promises a memorable experience for every young football lover. It comes in the middle of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, taking place at the University of Ghana Stadium from April 23 to 26, 2025.

By Wletsu Ransford