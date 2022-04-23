Ghanaian Short Film Tsutsué Nominated For 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Amartei Armar, Director of Tsutsuè

Tsutsué, a Ghanaian short film written and directed by Amartei Armar and produced by Yemoh Ike becomes the first film from sub-Saharan Africa to be nominated for the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Festival is one of the world’s biggest film festivals.

Until 2003 it was called the International Film Festival and known in English as the Cannes Film Festival.

The annual film festival is held in Cannes, France, and previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

Founded in 1946, the invitation-only festival is held annually (usually in May) at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. It has since remained one of the biggest and most respected festivals in the world.

The 2022 edition of the festival is expected to take place from May 17 to May 28 in France.

Films for the festival are selected from different cultures; near and far; original and different works.

The Ghanaian short film competed with some 3,507 other short films before finally making it into the nomination chamber.

According to the director, Amartei “After a lot of digging we realized that this is a first for Ghana and possibly Sub-Saharan Africa to have a short film be represented in this particular category. After many sleepless nights and two hospital trips by yours truly, I just want to extend the sincerest gratitude to the lovely cast and crew that made this possible!”

The amazing film features awesome performances by acting talents; Kirston-Acquah Elisha, David Tontie, Incoom Kwabena Victor, Gabriel Narh Addo otherwise known as Mystergabby, and Numo Ablorh.

Artwork For Tsutsuè

By Francis Addo