‘Legends Night With Daddy Lumba Will Be Historic’

Daddy Lumba (left) in a pose with Roman Fada

The manager of Daddy Lumba and well-known radio broadcaster Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, widely known as Roman Fada, has assured Ghanaian music lovers in and around London that the much anticipated “Legends Night With Daddy Lumba,” scheduled for May 10 at Wolverhampton will be historic.

The event, which is being organised by West Coast and Alordia Promotions, is anticipated to raise the bar for entertainment in the UK.

Music lovers and fans of Daddy Lumba should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at 8pm.

Daddy Lumba, who is currently one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, will be the headline act for the night and thrill fans with most of his danceable hit songs.

According to Lumba’s manager, the concert will be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians in UK should come and experience an historic musical concert come May 10.

He, however, predicted that the night will be a memorable one based on the list of acts billed to rock the event.

Daddy Lumba, will perform alongside renowned dancehall artistes Samini and gifted highlife musician Kofi Nti, among others who will take the stage one after the other.

Samini and Kofi Nti, are going to challenge Daddy Lumba to a level that will be very difficult for him to reach.

Daddy Lumba is expected to captivate patrons with all his hit songs, such as ‘Obi Ate Me So Buo’, ‘Adepa Hye Adepa’, ‘Poison’, ‘Aben Wo Ha’, among others.

Roman Fada mentioned that Daddy Lumba has made a name for himself as one of the top highlife performers in Ghana and worldwide over the years.

His music has captivated listeners’ hearts and motivated them for more than 20 years. It often concentrates on matters of love, life, and the family.

He, however, applauded Medikal and Shatta Wale for making Ghana proud with sold-out O2 Indigo concert in London over the weekend.

By George Clifford Owusu