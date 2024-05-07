Four Evicted From Perfect Match Xtra

For fourteen days, Kwame Sage, a housemate on TV3 Ghana’s reality show, Perfect Match Xtra, has been stirring up drama and winning viewers’ hearts.

He has consistently emerged as a top competitor, winning various challenges set by Big Mama.

Last week’s episode was no exception, with Kwame’s cunning plan to form an alliance with ‘The Family’ (Dellki, Benjamin, Blessing, and Frankie Touch) against ‘The Brothers’ (Jeychrys, Jason, Drill, and their significant others) taking centre stage.

Kwame Sage’s strategy was to unite ‘The Family’ as a strong front against ‘The Brothers’ who had been neglecting other housemates since the show’s inception.

His back-to-back controversies have made him a fan-favourite, with many viewers, including Big Mama, rooting for him. In fact, Big Mama granted him an eviction-free pass, much to the delight of his fans.

Social media is buzzing with support for Kwame, with comments like, “Kwame all the way! He’s the reason I’m watching the show; he’s good! Let’s support him to win this,” Awinimikadam wrote on Instagram, and “Kwame is making the show interesting,” by Salima Inusah.

In the first eviction of the season, four housemates (Frankie, Benjamin, Jessica, and Blessing) were eliminated from the competition.

A new addition (Afia) joined the house this week. The upcoming recoupling will see Jason and Darlyne, Drill and Rose, Jeychrys and Thessy, Dellki and Droiid, and Kwame and Tracey paired up.

According to AJ Sarpong, this recoupling offers the two individuals a chance to become a perfect match as the week unfolds.

Perfect Match Xtra is a 24/7 live adult content reality show that streams live on pmxtra. tv.

The season began with 14 contestants including Jeychrys, Droiid, Kwame Sage, Jason, Drill, Benjamin, Frankie Touch, Darlyne, Jessica, Blessing, Dellki, Thessy, Tracy, and Rose. The winner of this season stands a chance of winning GH¢50,000 among other prizes.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke