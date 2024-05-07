Sista Afia Drops ‘2 Things’ Featuring Amerado

Sista Afia

Female artiste and songwriter Sista Afia has officially dropped her highly-anticipated single ‘2 Things,’ featuring Amerado.

The single masterpiece showcases Sista Afia’s unique vocal prowess and talent, making her one of the top female musical talents in Ghana.

Award-winning rapper Amerado, who has been in red-hot form in the music industry, drops some mind-blowing lyrics on the ‘2 Things’ track.

According to Sista Afia, ‘2 Things’ is one of the tracks from her upcoming album, which she plans to release later in the year.

Speaking about the song, Sista Afia disclosed that she was thrilled to feature Amerado, whom she considers a top talent.

Sista Afia stated that the song is a hypnotic blend of highlife music and Afrobeat sounds, capturing scenes of real-life happenings, especially for the underprivileged.

This could be one of the biggest tunes of the year from the sensational vocalist, as she continues to thrill music lovers with her infectious rhythms.

The song, which was released along with a visualiser, is already making waves on social media and has been widely streamed across various digital platforms.

Sista Afia, who joined the music industry in 2015, gained recognition following the release of her single, ‘Jeje’, which featured dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

Sista Afia has collaborations with acts including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Bisa Kdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Eno Barony, and Victor AD, among others.

She has also received several accolades including the Best Hiplife Video with ‘Pass U’ and Best Hip Hop Female Video with ‘D33d3w’ by Eno Barony featuring herself at the 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018, among others.