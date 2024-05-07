Amabange Wins Miss Kidi Ghana Season 4

The winners in a group photograph

Eleven-year-old Azumah Saamiya Amabange was crowned Miss Kidi Ghana at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held last Saturday at the Wesley Towers in Accra.

The SAP’s school pupil begun the seven-week competition on a quiet note, but warmed herself up into the hotly-contested pageant as the weeks went by.

She beat off competition from other contestants to pick the crown after seven weeks of intensive competition.

For her prize, she took home a cash prize, a bouquet, and products from sponsors as well as sponsored international trip.

Berthyna Peggy Deladem Akummey of Treasure House Academy was adjudged the first runner-up, Says International School’s Quarida Efua Bondziba also picked the second runner-up prize, while Janice Etornam Anyidoho won the third runner-up prize.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organisers of the pageant, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, said after the thrilling finals, “It’s been a great show I must admit, and the delegates and their parents will all attest to this fact.

“I congratulate all delegates, groomers and parents for making this year’s season one of the keenly-contested ones. Of course, l want to applaud Lifestyle TV, my hardworking team – Christian Asante, Frederick Fosuhene, Eugene Ofori Kwarteng, Isaac Amponsah and Kelvin Abban.”

In all, 31 contestants entered the competition after an audition, but 16 made it to the finals, with all taking home products from sponsors and certificates of participation.