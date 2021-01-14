Good Music Has Brought Me Far Not Connection – Gyakie

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has refuted claims from critics that her rise in the Ghanaian music scene is because of her relation to highlife legend, Nana Acheampong.

Reacting to claims that her father’s connection in the music scene has launched her into the limelight, she said, “I have become a household name because of my hard work and not my connections but it is all as a result of my dedication and hard work on my part and that of my managers”.

She also noted that even though she is inspired by her father, consistency, and her conscious effort to write and record quality music has made her a force to reckon with.

Gyakie made this known in an interview on Y 102.5 FM’s monitored by DGN Online.

The fast-rising star added, “Keeping my fans posted on all that is going on around me is all part of the reasons my music has reached this particular limit”.

Gyakie released an EP back in August 2020 titled, ‘Seed EP’. The five-track EP had songs; Joy and Happiness, Forever, Vacation, Whine, and The Journey, and have all enjoyed massive airplay.

Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, a famous Highlife musician, and grew up in a musical home.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke