Banning Trump Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent’ – Twitter Boss

Trump and Jack Dorsey

Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, has stated emphatically that banning US President Donald Trump sets a dangerous precedent and divides the United States.

“Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us….And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous,” Mr Dorsey says.

He made this known in a long Twitter thread on January 14, 2021.

It would be recalled that Twitter recently suspended President Trump’s account permanently following the Wednesday, January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot that left five people dead.

And Mr Dorsey has expressed profound sadness over Twitter’s highly criticized decision to ban Mr Trump.

He observed that the ban was partly a failure of Twitter’s, which he said had not done enough to foster “healthy conversation” across its platforms.

According to him, “We made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter.”

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue