Gov’t Rolls Out Free Primary Healthcare In 150 Underserved Districts

Government has begun the first phase of its Free Primary Healthcare Policy, targeting 150 underserved districts across the country as part of efforts to ensure every Ghanaian has access to quality care regardless of income or location.

The policy was launched in April 2026 and formed part of disclosures made by the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson during the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament today.

Equipment And Logistics Deployed

According to the minster, the government has distributed more than 24,000 pieces of medical equipment to health facilities nationwide to strengthen diagnostic, emergency, maternal and neonatal care services.

To reach communities with poor road networks, the Ministry of Health he said, has also deployed motorbikes, tricycles and mobile outreach equipment aimed at improving healthcare delivery in hard-to-reach areas.

Expanded Screening and New Health Posts

Mr. Ato Forson further noted that community screening for hypertension, diabetes, cancers and other non-communicable diseases has been expanded.

“Government is also establishing health kiosks and container-based health posts, while upgrading existing primary healthcare facilities in selected districts,” he said.

The interventions are expected to bring basic health services closer to residents in rural and peri-urban communities who previously struggled to access care.

Policy Focus

The sector minister said the Free Primary Healthcare Policy is central to the government’s agenda of “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic

Transformation.”

The first phase focusing on 150 districts is expected to serve as the foundation for a nationwide rollout in subsequent years.

Health experts have welcomed the initial steps, but say sustained funding, staffing and maintenance of equipment will be critical to the policy’s success.

A Daily Guide Report