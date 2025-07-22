Govt Starts Blekusu Sea Defence Phase II

President John Mahama at the sod cutting ceremony

The Government of Ghana has cut sod for the Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project, bringing renewed hope to thousands of residents in the Ketu South Municipality who have endured years of destruction from tidal waves and coastal erosion.

The sod cutting ceremony marked the commencement of construction works for the critical coastal protection initiative.

The project, undertaken by Amandi Holdings Limited, is aimed at permanently protecting Blekusu, Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu and Adina from the persistent threat of sea erosion. These areas have, over the years, suffered massive destruction of homes, schools, clinics, cemeteries, and markets due to recurring tidal waves.

President John Mahama, speaking at the event, said the commencement of Phase II was a fulfillment of a promise he made during an earlier visit to the area.

He recalled that the first phase of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project, completed in 2015 under his administration, successfully delivered 4.6 kilometers of sea defence infrastructure stretching from Azizadzi through Horvi to Blekusu.

The President stated that the Phase II of the project will include a modern fish market, cold storage and fish processing facilities, designated areas for fish drying and smoking, a car park and lorry station, public washroom and a waste collection system.

“This is more than just a coastal protection project. It is a comprehensive resilience initiative that combines environmental protection with socio-economic development,” he disclosed.

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering the second phase of the project.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to our people. The sea has taken too much of our land. Today, we fulfil a promise to protect lives, livelihoods, and the future of our coastal communities.”

Togbega Adama III, Paramount Chief of the Some Traditional Area, described the project as a “critical lifeline” for the region and urged residents to avoid practices such as illegal sand winning, which undermine coastal defences.

Phase II of the Blekusu project involves the construction of 37 armour rock groynes spaced at approximately 220-meter intervals along an 8-kilometer stretch of coastline.

The project will also include land reclamation and dune restoration to stabilise and secure the shoreline, and expected to be completed within 48 months.

By Daniel K. Orlando, Agavedzi