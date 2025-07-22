I’m Not Running For NPP Flagbearer – Napo

Napo delivering his address

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has stated categorically that he will not contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary election.

He has, therefore, noted that speculations about him picking a form to contest in the party polls should be treated with the greatest contempt that it deserves.

According to him, he has consistently been verbally attacked and lied about in his political career, but he always scale over the attacks because God is on his side.

Dr. Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, said he has no intent to contest in the NPP presidential primary election, but as usual, some faceless people would try to link him to the party’s contest.

“I’m not going to contest for the NPP presidential position, but they will still attack me without justification. Some will also lie that I’m contesting, which is not true.

“They will attack me more than even those who have picked forms and have declared their intentions to lead our great party as presidential candidates,” he bemoaned.

Napo, who was the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections, was speaking in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region last Thursday evening.

The event was the Methodist Church Ghana, Calvary Society Amakom-Kumasi Young People’s Week, themed “Against All Odds -Stories of Resilience and Hard Work.”

Napo, who was one of the invited speakers for the event, narrated how his political career began and how God has guided him to reach his current status in life.

He said from infancy, he had been trained to serve, saying, “I was a mass servant, a boys’ scout, medical doctor and now I’m a politician; it’s all about service to the public.”

Napo, a staunch Christian, stated that he has also been trained to always speak the truth, but unfortunately some people see it as being arrogant.

“No matter the circumstances, speak the truth. Those of us who speak the truth are always misjudged, but stand for the truth because you will be vindicated in the end,” he stressed.

Citing the book of Jeremiah in the Holy Bible, Napo said the “Scripture teaches a powerful lesson about purpose, that when God calls you, He also equips you.

“He prepares you with His words and strengthens you with His hand. That truth has been a constant source of motivation on my journey of service, so far.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi