Govt To Distrubute 1.3m Smart Tablets To SHS Students

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed plans to distribute Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide.

This announcement was made during the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday.

The Ghana Smart Schools Project aims to equip students under the free SHS policy with essential technological skills, aligning with the government’s commitment to advancing education through technology.

The project will provide students with digital tablets, fitted with educational content, to aid research, teaching, and learning.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that approximately 100 smart SHSs are planned for construction across the country within the next two years. This initiative aims to enhance the learning environment and educational opportunities for students nationwide.

During his speech at the launch, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the government’s determination to incorporate digitalization into the education system.

He stated, “The next phase of the Free SHS policy enhancement will be propelled by digitalization. This will allow a seamless online and offline teaching and learning experience.”

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, supported the president’s announcement, assuring that the government is committed to rolling out various programs to propel education across the country.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring that no child is left behind and stated that they will continue to invest in education.

On his part, Dr Yaw Adutwum said, “[Someone] looked at me and said so you are doing all these in the midst of economic challenges, and I said that is what a visionary president does. To ensure that we build a strong and robust education for the economy this economy will stand the test of time. This is the foundation.”

The Ghana Smart Schools Project is expected to revolutionize education in the country by providing students with the necessary digital tools and resources for a 21st-century learning experience.

By Vincent Kubi