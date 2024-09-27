Govt Won’t Tolerate Lawlessness Fatimatu Abubakar – Info Minister

Fatimatu Abubakar

Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has reiterated government’s firm stance against lawlessness, following the recent Democracy Hub protest that disrupted public order in Accra.

Her comment is in response to international media’s coverage of the protest.

According to the minister, while the right to peaceful demonstration is respected, unlawful acts such as vandalism and attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.

“Ghana has always supported citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully. However, acts of vandalism, attacks on police, and disruptions to public order will always be contained by the police in any jurisdiction,” she stated in a post on social networking site, X, formerly Twitter.

Protesters from the Democracy Hub had been on the streets demonstrating, and in the process, defying a court injunction and police directives, leading to clashes with the Police at the 37 roundabout in Accra.

The protesters, who were expressing grievances against illegal mining and government’s alleged complicity, resorted to blocking roads and damaging public and private property, prompting swift police intervention.

The exercise has so far seen the arrest of over 40 demonstrators, who are currently facing various charges including unlawful assembly, causing damage to property, and obstruction of public order.

The Information Minister also highlighted that Ghana’s legal system is fully equipped to handle such cases, ensuring that justice is served appropriately.

“Ghana’s courts are mature enough to examine evidence against accused persons and make appropriate decisions,” she stated, underscoring government’s confidence in the judiciary to process the matter fairly.

As tensions simmer, the minister called for a balanced approach in media reporting, urging both local and international outlets to provide accurate and unbiased coverage of events that impact the nation’s image.