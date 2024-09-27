Bawumia To Launch Taxi Drivers’ Digital Platform

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to outdoor a digital platform for taxi drivers, particularly members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The GoRide App, a homegrown ride-hailing platform, comes with a driver-friendly commission of just 10% unlike existing ride-hailing services, which charge higher commissions.

This lower rate is designed to increase the earnings of taxi drivers, enhance their financial security, and ensure the sustainability of their operations.

In addition, 1% of the drivers’ earnings will be contributed towards pensions, providing long-term financial stability for drivers and securing their futures.

This innovation is part of the government’s bold vision to leverage digitalisation in addressing the economic challenges faced by Ghana’s transport sector.

The GPRTU initially approached the government with a pressing issue taxi drivers, a critical part of Ghana’s transport system, were losing business and market share to existing Apps.

Dr. Bawumia thus intervened, leveraging the private sector to develop the GoRide App.

“The launch of GoRide is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s belief that ‘it is possible’ to develop local solutions for local problems,” said a government spokesperson. “By working closely with GPRTU drivers and other stakeholders, we have designed a system that not only improves their earnings but also contributes to the growth of our digital economy.”

Beyond improving driver income, the GoRide App brings broader socio-economic benefits.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has endorsed the platform for its potential to enhance road safety by enabling real-time monitoring of driver behavior and vehicle performance.

Furthermore, the app is expected to modernise the transportation sector, keeping profits within the country and creating sustainable jobs for taxi drivers, contributing to Ghana’s overall economic development.

Following extensive consultations with drivers and unions like the GPRTU, the 10% commission structure was agreed upon to positively impact drivers’ financial well-being. GoRide is not just a ride-hailing app; it is an economic empowerment tool, ensuring taxi drivers earn more while contributing towards their pension plans, offering long-term financial security.

The launch of GoRide will mark a significant milestone as it showcases the government’s commitment to embracing digitalisation as a driver of economic transformation.

With this initiative, the government aims to place taxi drivers at the forefront of Ghana’s growing digital economy, while offering commuters a safe, reliable, and affordable mode of transportation.