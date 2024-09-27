EC Rules Out Physical Re-Exhibition Of Provisional Voters Register

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that it cannot conduct a physical re-exhibition of the corrected Provisional Voters Register (PVR) due to time constraints before the general election.

Instead, the commission will implement an online exhibition of the PVR at no cost to registered voters.

Time Constraint

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa in a statement to the NDC cited the three to four weeks required to print and distribute the PVR as the primary reason for opting out of a physical re-exhibition.

With the election looming, the commission deemed it unfeasible.

Online Exhibition

She said the online exhibition will allow voters to report anomalies with their details within a specified timeframe, adding that the Voters Register will remain displayed online until Election Day.

Discrepancies Resolved

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the public that the commission has largely resolved discrepancies identified in the PVR, just as it did in 2020.

No Forensic Audit

The EC maintains that existing legal and administrative processes for cleaning the PVR have not been fully exhausted, making a forensic audit unnecessary.

However, the commission invited the NDC to discuss the resolved discrepancies.

Background

The NDC had raised concerns over discrepancies in the PVR, prompting calls for a forensic audit.

The EC’s decision comes amid ongoing debates about the register’s credibility.

-BY Daniel Bampoe