EC Defends Nomination Process Amid Controversy

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has found itself at the center of a heated debate regarding the nomination process for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The controversy surrounds the use of the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) for the nomination exercise, with some arguing that it was premature since the Final Register had not been made available.

However, the Electoral Commission maintains that Regulation 50 (1) of C.I 127 defines a registered voter as “a person whose name appears on the Provisional Voters Register,” making it lawful to use the PVR for the nomination exercise.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa in a statement to the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, said the stance is supported by the fact that all persons listed on the PVR are indeed registered voters and can support the nomination of candidates.

The Commission also acknowledged discrepancies in the PVR, but emphasized that these are normal and not unusual. C.I. 91 recognizes that discrepancies may arise from the registration exercise and provides clear pathways for correction through Regulations 23 and 24.

The Commission’s admission of discrepancies aimed to alleviate voter concerns.

Despite opposition party criticism, the Electoral Commission asserts its commitment to transparency, openness, and accountability, adding that the Commission has nothing to hide and continues to make its processes publicly accessible, from registration to the declaration of results.

Previous Disputes

This development is part of an ongoing debate surrounding Ghana’s electoral process.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over discrepancies in the PVR, prompting calls for a forensic audit.

-BY Daniel Bampoe