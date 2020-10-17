Grand Finale Of Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol Slated For October 24

Some of the contestants

The grand finale of the Keyboard Idol talent show, organized by Citi TV will come off on Saturday, October 24, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

The competition, which premiered on Saturday, August 1, 2020, is aimed at unearthing young keyboardists below the age of 15.

Over 300 entries were submitted by children who fell in the specified age bracket.

The entries were received from across the 16 regions in Ghana. Notable among the regions were Greater Accra, Western, Volta, Northern, Bono and Central Region.

These were sifted to 20 after which the final 10 were selected for the contest.

Eleven-year-old Vinyo Anku became the first person to be evicted in the talent hunt.

Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey was the second contestant to face eviction.

Sadly, Chris Tamakloe, a star performer of the contest, met his untimely death on Saturday, September 19, 2020, when a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling was involved in a road accident at Asutsuare Junction.

The remaining seven contestants will be jostling for a grand prize of GH¢10,000.

Keyboard Idol is proudly sponsored by Asanka powered by TechAide Ghana and Santol Energy and is powered by Citi TV.