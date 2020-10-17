Student DJs To Be Honoured By Ghana DJ Awards

The board and organizers of the Ghana DJ Awards have again introduced a new category, to recognize the efforts of student DJs who entertain their colleagues and fans during raves and events both on and off-campus.

The “Best Student DJ” of The Year award is part of the new categories introduced in this year’s edition of the award scheme, to encourage students who juggle the demands of life while going to school and working to earn their dues as DJs simultaneously.

According to the organizers, “the Best Student DJ category was created to reward outstanding student DJs who despite their inability to own expensive gadgets were still able to rip the turntables.”

The goal is to motivate student DJs to believe in the profession and also inform the disc jockeying fraternity that education is key. A DJ can be professional and educated as well.

To be nominated, one must be a student or recent graduate in good standing and be over 17 years.

Nominations for this year’s edition are selected by the Ghana DJ Awards’ board and the voting academy which comprises fans and an esteemed group of entertainment industry players. Fans will be able to cast their vote for their favorite DJs via text on ghanadjawards.org and on both Twitter and Instagram with a designated hashtag.

This year’s edition of the Ghana DJ Awards is set to take place on the November 21, 2020.