EC Charges ROs To Be Professional

Jean Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has told newly recruited returning officers (ROs) and their deputies that their actions and inactions as they supervise the upcoming general elections should be guided by principles of integrity.

She has, therefore, announced that there would be an award scheme to reward outstanding performances of returning officers and their deputies.

She warned that those who would be going contrary to the dictates of their job description would be punished accordingly and their names published in the dailies to serve as deterrent to others.

The EC chairperson disclosed this when she and her deputies interacted with the returning officers and their deputies at a workshop organised in Accra on Thursday to orient them on their core mandates at the polling stations and what they are not supposed to do during the 2020 general election.

According to Mrs. Mensa, Thursday’s meeting was the first time the EC had engaged returning officers and their deputies to let them know their proper roles during the elections.

She congratulated all the returning officers and their deputies on being selected after a rigorous interview session.

The Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, also assured them of the EC’s commitment to deliver their mandate without fear or favour.

The Director of Training at the EC, Michael Boadu, was on hand for the workshop.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr