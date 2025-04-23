Group Demands State Of Emergency Now

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Generational Rights Society, a pressure group, has called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining given the rise in the illegal activities in recent times.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, lead convener of the group, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah said though the NDC while in opposition made several promises to deal with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and even indicated the need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to declare a state of emergency, the situation has rather worsened under the NDC government.

He said “if the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has realised how important our water bodies and lands are and has cried publicly due to the country’s forest and lands been destroyed through illegal mining, then a state of emergency should be declared by President Mahama immediately.”

According to the group, individuals associated with the ruling government upon assumption of office have also engaged in illegal mining, despite promises made by President Mahama to address the menace.

The group also asked government to repeal LI 2462 as promised, and desist from an attempt to deport foreigners who are engaged in illegal mining in Ghana as announced by the Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak recently.

He also stated that the prevailing conditions at the various mining areas shows that President Mahama does not have the political will to deal with illegal mining, which is fast destroying water bodies and farmlands.

He further indicated that the group, with the support of Ghanaians from various parts of the country, will embark on a demonstration on Monday, April 28, 2025, starting from the Obra Spot at Circle in Accra.

“Among some of the issues that government will be petitioned on is to find out why the delay in announcing state of emergency as a result of galamsey, why has the government failed to deal decisively with the galamsey menace considering the array of promises the NDC made to Ghanaians while in opposition, and also demand government to provide Ghanaians a cogent plan to deal with the galamsey menace in three days,” he stated.

He further questioned the motive for establishing the Gold Board and commissioning of water guards by the NDC government.

He said all efforts by the government to deal with the galamsey menace are hoaxes because after all, past governments including the NPP used the military without significant dividends.

He said despite initial hiccups to prevent the group from embarking on the planned demonstration by the Ghana Police Service, it has successfully been able to fulfil all the requirements as contained in the Public Order Act for the demonstration on the date announced.