Kotoko Sacks Ogum, Appoints Karim Zito In Interim Role

Coach Ogum (left) and Coach Zito

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko on Monday, April 21, 2025 announced the sacking of Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In his place, the club has hired Dreams FC manager Abdul Karim Zito as interim Head Coach and Technical Director, as it navigates the remaining six games of the Ghana Premier League season.

The decision to sack Mr. Ogum followed the Porcupine Warriors’ 2-0 loss to Nations F.C. the previous day.

It was the club’s second consecutive defeat following a 3-0 loss to Accra Lions FC, leaving the club winless in four matches.

The result saw Koto dropping to fourth position on the league table with 47 points, six behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars FC.

A statement by the club indicated that the decision was taken after “constructive discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding that it is in the best interest of the club at this time.”

The statement urged supporters to “remain calm and continue to support the club during this transition. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Ogum who won the league with Asante Kotoko in 2022 returned to the club in July 2023 for a second stint but guided the Club to a lowly sixth place finish.

The club has now appointed former player and coach Abdul Karim Zito as interim manager until the end of the season.

Coach Zito recently guided Dreams FC to a historic CAF Confederation Cup semi-final and also led Ghana’s U-20 team to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations title in Mauritania.

He is expected to guide the club to a strong finish to the season, with the hope of winning the league still on the table.

Joining him in the new role is Prince Yaw Owusu, who was appointed as Assistant Coach.

Owusu previously held roles at Medeama SC, Inter Allies, the Ghana U-20 and U-17 national teams.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak