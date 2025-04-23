Military Arrest Gunman In Bawku

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has undertaken a cordon and search operations in Bawku, in its latest efforts in restoring normalcy in the restive municipality.

A release from the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces stated that the operations are part of “efforts to assist the civil authorities to maintain law and order in Bawku and its environs.”

General operations in the Bawku area has been intensified in response to ongoing clashes and intermittent gunfire in the area.

“In the early hours of Monday, April 21, 2025, troops deployed at Binduri heard sporadic gunshots coming from the Binduri Central Market area. Personnel swiftly moved to the location and cordoned off the area,” the release stated.

A combined team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion and the Joint Task Force, supported by the Police, proceeded to conduct detailed search operations to identify and apprehend those involved.

During the operation, one suspected gunman was arrested and handed over to the Police. Items retrieved during the search included one empty M16 rifle magazine, an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, 370 rounds of M16 and AK-47 ammunition, 128 rounds of G3 ammunition, a machete, four fragmentation jackets, a pair of boots, and one helmet.

Later in the day, some unknown gunmen tried to infiltrate Binduri but military personnel on patrols prevented the infiltration. This led to an exchange of fire between the military and the unknown gunmen, who fled the scene.

The situation is currently under control, and troops remain on high alert to respond to any emerging threats.

The GAF, working closely with other security agencies, remains committed to safeguarding the peace and security of Bawku and urges residents and the general public to support ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, the release stated.