Chief Justice Torkornoo Served With Two More Petitions

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been served with two more petitions seeking to remove her from office, although three earlier petitions against her are yet to be determined.

This brings to five, the total number of petitions filed against her removal as Chief Justice on grounds of ‘stated misconduct’ and ‘incompetence.’

Although the content of the two petitions remains confidential as prescribed by Article 146(6), sources state that they relate to allegations of misconduct and incompetence.

News about the two new petitions surfaced at a time that President John Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo following the setting up of a five-member committee to probe the three petitions calling for her removal from office.

Information available indicate that President Mahama has forwarded to two new petitions to Justice Torkornoo and is awaiting responses from her.

The suspension of Justice Torkornoo has generated wide range of concerns, including calls for Judicial independence.

Others have also raised concerns about the possible political nature of the handling of the petitions by the President, pointing to his personal comments about the Chief Justice in the past.

The Minority in Parliament has described the decision to suspend her as “tyranny” and called for her reinstatement.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak