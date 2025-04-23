Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Fired

Dr. Adam Atiku

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr. Adam Atiku, has been dismissed with immediate effect.

His dismissal follows an unannounced visit by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to the hospital in response to allegations of negligence by the facility’s health workers.

A patient one, Bavug Salim, passed at the Tamale Teaching Hospital amid these allegations.

The Minister of Health has since established a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death.

The committee is expected to conduct its investigation within two weeks and submit a report to determine the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s death.

Meanwhile, some residents are calling for a complete dismissal of the entire management at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in order to restore the facility’s credibility.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale