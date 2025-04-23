GMA Criticises Health Minister on TTH CEO’s Dismissal

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in a statement has condemned the actions of the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr Atiku Adam, and other personnel, describing it as unjust and an abuse of power.

The organization showed support for the affected medical staff and urged accountability and restraint from public officials.

“The manner in which the dismissal was carried out is an affront to due process and abuse of power by the Hon. Minister of Health. The GMA stands in solidarity with our colleagues in the wake of these injustices being perpetuated,” the statement said.

The association criticised the broadcast of a recent patient’s death in the hospital, calling it a “media audit”, stating that it breached patient confidentiality, making the hospital prone to legal action while prejudicing public opinion.

In the statement, the GMA claimed that the head of the Emergency Unit has been receiving threats and has been subjected to cyber-bullying, endangering his safety and mental health.

“These acts, if continued, have the tendency of demoralising committed workers and reducing public confidence in the health system,” the GMA noted, while reiterating the need for proper investigative procedures instead of public blame games.

The Association also demanded the Minister render an apology from the Minister of Health and the Tamale North MP for what it described as “unwarranted attacks” on the hospital staff.

The association also urged the hospital management to ensure that due process is followed in resolving the issue, to safeguard the safety of its staff, and to provide psychological support to those affected.

The GMA reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing long-term solutions to the systemic challenges facing Ghana’s healthcare sector and cautioned that it is closely monitoring the situation, with plans to advise its members as necessary.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong