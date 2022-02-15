Happy Man Bitters Boss Fulfills Pledge

Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey

The founder and president of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has hosted the 2021 Artiste of the Year at the just ended Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards 2021 together with the crowned queens of Happy Man Beverages- Miss Upper East Ghana 2021.

The special invitation was in fulfillment of two pledges by Dr Borketey made last year for the overall Artiste of the Year of the Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards 2021 (HMB-UEMA 2021).

He pledged GH¢20,000.00 for the Artiste of the Year category won by Clement Ayamga with the stage name Nambawan, and to present the cash prizes won by the crowned queens of the just ended Happy Man Beverages Miss Upper East Ghana 2021 (HMB-MUEG 2021).

The cash prizes included; 10,000 cedis for Miss Yinime (The Winner) 2,000.00 cedis for Miss Sakina (1st Runner Up) and 1,000 cedis for Miss Berry (2nd Runner Up).

The financial reward threw the gathering into a frenzy state as each staff of Charger Limited received 50% of their previous month (January) salary along with bags of goodies and freebies from the company.

The event was graced with performances from notable acts in the music industry and a live band, with lots of food and drinks.

“This is just a token to urge the winners to continue to excel in their respective fields of endeavours. I am indeed grateful to my hardworking staff for their sacrifices all these years, this special package is also to encourage them to go the extra mile as we strive for excellence this year and the coming years,” Dr Borketey said.

The recipients of the financial reward in separate interviews expressed gratitude to the Charger Group Limited boss for the reward.

Comedian DKB, Joshua of Keche fame, Kelvin Bwoy and Joyce Blessing graced the event.