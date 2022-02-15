Maccasio Eyes Artiste Of The Year Award

Maccasio

Tamale-based hiplife and hiphop artiste Maccasio has declared that he deserves to be honoured with Artiste of the Year award this year because he has worked so hard as an artiste.

He believes that his numerous hit songs make him the ideal candidate for the Artiste of the Year award this year for any of the awards schemes, adding that award schemes across the country should reward him for his works.

Maccasio, who hails from Dagbon in the Northern Region of Ghana, raps and sings in his native language Dagbani, with the ability to mix it with terms in English and Twi.

In a tweet the artiste said: “Most hardworking independent artiste. I should be crowned Artiste of the Year.”

He added: “Why do 3Music Awards keep sideling us? Is it Accra artistes awards or Ghana awards? I am bigger than 70 per cent of artistes nominated. Don’t tell me you don’t know my songs. My fans know my songs. Please do better.”

Though a number of music stakeholders disagreed with him, some were of the view that Maccasio is one of the northern-based artistes who is working hard to promote Ghanaian music.

According to them, Maccasio has greatly contributed to the development of the music industry and is, therefore, deserving of the award.

They added that his fans will be disappointed if he does not win Artiste of the Year because his fans knew his track record in the music industry.

Maccasio, who is seen as one of the biggest acts in Tamale today, has made quite an impression on the local music scene with his music, stage craft and singing skills.

Described as one of the hottest Tamale rappers, Maccasio, who joined the music industry over a decade, has performed on a number of platforms across the country.

He released his first album ‘Boussu’ (My Boss) in March 2014. His second album, ‘Oshihila Nkpe’ (She Touches Me), was also released in 2015.

Maccasio’s third studio album titled ‘Ninsala’ (Human Being) was released on August 19, 2017.

Maccasio hosted Shatta Wale at the Tamale Stadium during his ‘Too Big Concert’ in 2016, an event that saw the stadium filled to capacity.

He has shared stages with a number of popular artistes which include Davido, Shatta Wale, Samini, Medikal, Stonebwoy, VVIP among others.

By George Clifford Owusu