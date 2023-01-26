Haruna Iddrisu Breaks Silence Over Removal

Former Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has spoken for the first time since he was dragged out of office by what some members of the party described as mafia gang.

The changes in the NDC’s leader­ship in Parliament appear to have taken many by surprise as it is the first time during the tenure of a Parliament that a party has initiated changes in its front bench of its leadership with negative vibes.

In a statement, Haruna Iddrisu, the outgoing Minority Leader has cautioned the public to be wary of some fake Facebook accounts created in his name.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament said he is not an active social media participant, hence an account purported to be in his name is fake.

His clarification follows the reshuffling of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The NDC in a letter addressed to Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the leader of the Minority has been replaced by Ato Forson.

James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

But some aggrieved youth of the NDC thronged the Tamale party office at Lamashegu to register their displeasure over the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu.

Many of the youth said the decision was not in the interest of the party and called on the National Executive to reverse it.

However, Haruna Iddrisu in a statement posted on Haruna Institute Facebook page debunked the allegations.

For the record, he said the said Facebook and Twitter accounts do not belong to him adding that he has never owned a Facebook or Twitter account nor has he caused any such account to be opened and operated in his name.

He noted that any form of social media accounts purported to be in his name is therefore fake.

He entreated the general public, particularly the rank and file of the NDC to ignore the posts with the contempt they deserve.

The creation of the accounts and the posts therein are mere attempts by detractors to sow seeds of discontent within the hierarchy of the party and to smear him in person but they shall fail and indicated that the truth will always prevail.

Meanwhile, some Members of Parliament have petitioned the party leadership over recent changes on their front bench in the house.

The MPs believe the reshuffling is premature and does not augur well for the NDC going into the 2024 general elections given the lack of consultation.

The MP for Zebilla and former Majority leader, Cletus Avoka said that only a decision arrived at after broad deliberations will be accepted.

Find copy of the statment below

By Vincent Kubi